Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Hafod Eryri is the UK's highest visitor centre

A celebration is being planned on top of Wales' highest peak to mark the 10th anniversary since Snowdon's summit building opened.

Monday sees Hafod Eryri reopen for the season with train tickets to the summit already sold out in advance, according to Snowdon Mountain Railway.

The Easter sunshine has seen crowds queuing at Snowdon's summit over the weekend.

Wales recorded its highest ever Easter Sunday temperature.

It peaked at 23C in Trawsgoed near Aberyswyth, according to the Met Office.

Image copyright Snowdon Mountain Railway Image caption Hafod Eryri - which houses a cafe and gift shop - receives an average of 500,000 visitors a year

Photos on social media show crowds and queues of people waiting patiently to take photos at the best vantage spots -with similar scenes at Penyfan in the Brecon Beacons.

Now Hafod Eryri, which stands at 3,507ft (1,068m) and opened in June 2009, will welcome visitors to its cafe and gift shop from Monday.

It cost more than £8m and replaced a building that had stood on Snowdon since 1935 but there has been refuges on the summit since 1847, according to the records.

Vince Hughes, from Snowdon Mountain Railway, said trains to the summit were sold out for Monday.

"There's always a sense of real excitement as we reopen the summit building for the summer season on Snowdon, but this 10th anniversary year feels even more special," he said.

"It's testament to the work of the team who built Hafod Eryri that it still looks as good and stands as proud as it did when it opened a decade ago.

"We are planning to mark the anniversary in style."

Apart from during the war years, Snowdon Mountain Railway has run uninterrupted since 1896, weather permitting, and it uses Hafod Eryri as its terminus.