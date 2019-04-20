A decision to introduce parking charges near a popular beach has been criticised by a community council and local residents.

Traeth Dinas Dinlle in Gwynedd, which is a mile-long, is popular with tourists and people who live nearby.

Gwynedd County Council hopes the charges will help to meet their £13m funding gap in 2019-20.

But Llandwrog Community Council said they could have a "negative effect" on local businesses.

Dyfed Williams, a member of Llandwrog Community Council, said: "It would also affect people who want to come down here and enjoy what we have to offer at the beach.

"A fee for parking does stop locals coming here."

Image caption The mile-long beach is popular with locals and tourists

Steve McElroy and Elaine Hewitt, who travelled to the beach from Warrington in Cheshire, said they came to the beauty spot for the peaceful surroundings.

"You can't hear cars, arcades, it is just the water. You can't ask for anything else," said Mr McElroy.

Gwynedd council said it would work with the local community to mitigate any possible negative effects of the change.

A spokesman added: "During a full council meeting in March this year, the council received a combination of measures to balance the budget for the year and to avoid cutting services in education and social care.

"One of the agreed plans was to introduce a seasonal parking fee for Dinas Dinlle beach as well as allowing wardens to take action against motorists who park illegally or behave inconsiderately - such as the arrangement already in place on a number of other beaches within the county."