Image caption The car crashed into a former club on Brook Street

Two people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed through the front of a building.

Emergency services were called to the former nightclub in Brook Street in Wrexham shortly after 13:00 BST.

North Wales Police advised people to use other routes near the area of the crash.

A spokeswoman for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the two injured people were cut from the vehicle.