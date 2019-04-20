Image copyright Family photo

The family of a 74-year-old man who suffered "horrendous, life-changing injuries" after being shot with a crossbow has made an appeal to catch those responsible.

Gerald Corrigan was struck outside his home in a remote area near South Stack Road, Holyhead, Anglesey.

North Wales Police want to hear from anyone involved in lamping, hunting, game or pest control in the area.

The incident happened at about 00:30 BST on Friday.

The force said due to his injuries, Mr Corrigan has now been transferred to a hospital in Stoke-on-Trent.

Mr Corrigan's family said: "This is a horrific incident that has happened to our family. We cannot think of anybody who may have wanted to hurt our father and dear partner. We are trying to come to terms with this shocking incident.

"If anybody has any information at all about what has happened, however small, please come forward to the police.

"We would like to pay tribute to the ambulance service and medical staff for the incredible work they have done. We remain hopeful and request privacy at this difficult time."