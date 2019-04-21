One person helping another can lead to changing the world for the better, the Archbishop of Wales has said.

The Most Rev John Davies will deliver in his Easter message at Brecon Cathedral on Sunday.

He said people's lives could be resurrected with the help of others as the Christian community celebrated the resurrection of Jesus around the world.

Mr Davies pointed to "real issues of real need" some faced while politicians were at an impasse over Brexit.

"I hope that people will reflect on new life and turn their attention to the many needy people we have in our communities at the present time. I don't need to remind you of the exceptional needs that some people have," he said.

"They can be agents in resurrection for those needy people.

"One of the things that sometimes is said - and I never believe it - is that people don't have the capacity to change the world. It's all too complicated, it's all too complex, it's all too difficult and challenging.

'Changed for better'

"But what I always say is that one act of kindness, one act of generosity, one act of compassion, one act of forgiveness, one act of love, whatever... that one act from one person to another changes that other person's life.

"If one person's life is changed, then the world is changed, and changed for the better."

Mr Davies added: "Yes, we are in a bit of a mix at the moment politically, but there are other things on the nation's agenda - real issues of real need.

"And I hope at this time of celebrating new life, we won't let goodness and love be put outside.

"That we won't try and do away with the message of compassion and we will seek to bring new life to those who are in really deep need."