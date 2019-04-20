Man rescued from 100ft Gribin Ridge Snowdonia fall
- 20 April 2019
A man has been rescued after he fell 100ft on a peak in Snowdonia.
The 56-year-old man was seen by other walkers on the Gribin Ridge at about 15:50 BST on Saturday.
A doctor, who was also walking, was nearby at the time of the fall and was able to help assess the man's injuries.
Ogwen Valley mountain rescue team were called and a rescue helicopter flew the man, who had suffered cuts, to hospital. Chris Lloyd, of the rescue team said: "He's had a lucky escape."