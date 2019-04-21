Image copyright Jeanette Cook Image caption The horse is in a stable condition at Whispering Willows Sanctuary

Two men have been arrested after a horse collapsed on a main street in Cardiff city centre.

The men, aged 21 and 25, are in custody after being arrested on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

South Wales Police and the RSPCA were called to Westgate Street at about 19:00 BST on Saturday.

Whispering Willows Sanctuary, which has taken in the horse, said it was stable and had been drinking water.

Sandra Stolp, from the sanctuary, said the horse was suffering from exhaustion and heat stroke and it "could have been fatal".

"She is OK this morning, and she's been drinking water," Ms Stolp added.

Image copyright Jeanette Cook Image caption The horse suffered from heat stroke and exhaustion

Former veterinary nurse, Jeanette Cook, said she saw the collapsed animal looking "awful" as she drove past.

"It was breathing really fast," the 38-year-old from Radyr said, adding there was a crowd of more than 50 people gathered near the animal.

A spokeswoman for RSPCA Cymru said: "An officer attended last night after reports of concerns for the welfare of horses in Cardiff."