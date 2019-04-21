Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption No-one was hurt in the blaze. Credit: Sophie David-Carter/Kelly

A fire has destroyed a caravan at a holiday park.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Trecco Bay Holiday Park in Porthcawl at about 19:30 BST.

Pictures show how the caravan has completely collapsed and been ruined.

The site was busy with people enjoying the Easter weekend, but there have been no reports of injuries. Rosie Evans, who was near the scene of the blaze, thanked the fire service.

She said: "Luckily nobody was hurt, amazing effort from the public services."

Image copyright Rosie Evans Image caption Firefighters battled to put out the blaze

Image copyright Rosie Evans Image caption The caravan has been completely ruined and smoke damage is visible on a neighbouring caravan