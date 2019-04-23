Image copyright LDRS Image caption The court was sold at auction after closing in 2017

A former court house in Anglesey's county town could be turned into a cinema, restaurant and cocktail bar.

The Grade II-listed building in Llangefni, last used as a civil and family court, closed in 2017.

The town has not had a cinema since the mid-1960s, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Applicant Jeremy Rothwell said he was offering an "innovative" approach to cinema, with two-person sofas and food and drink delivered to people's seats.

He also promises a mix of new and classic films, with weekend and holiday matinees for children.

The application said there would be "virtually no change" to the building's exterior, adding that it would be "clearly beneficial" to its future to find "a new sustainable and beneficial use".

Anglesey County Council planners are expected to discuss the application in the coming months.