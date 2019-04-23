Image caption Police have several cordons in place around Carlton Terrace in Swansea

A 22-year-old woman has died after being attacked in the early hours of the morning.

South Wales Police officers were called to Carlton Terrace in Swansea at about 03:10 BST.

The force said a woman had been seriously assaulted and subsequently died.

Armed officers were deployed, along with the police helicopter, and a number of cordons remain in place while officers carry out an investigation.