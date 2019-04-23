Arrest over police vehicle and car crash in Dinas Powys
- 23 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A police car was damaged when it was in collision with a Land Rover that failed to stop and was later found abandoned.
The crash happened at about 00:15 BST on Monday, in Dinas Powys, South Wales Police said.
A 49-year-old man has arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, criminal damage and driving offences including driving a motor vehicle dangerously.
He has since been released pending further investigations.
No-one was injured in the crash.