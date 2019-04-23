Image copyright South Wales Police RPU Image caption Police are investigating what happened before and and after the crash in Dinas Powys

A police car was damaged when it was in collision with a Land Rover that failed to stop and was later found abandoned.

The crash happened at about 00:15 BST on Monday, in Dinas Powys, South Wales Police said.

A 49-year-old man has arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, criminal damage and driving offences including driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

He has since been released pending further investigations.

No-one was injured in the crash.