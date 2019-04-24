Image caption A number of homes had to be evacuated when the fire took hold on the mountain

An investigation is under way into how a large fire started on a mountain in Snowdonia.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in Blaenau Ffestiniog at about 20:30 BST on Monday and people had to be evacuated from about 20 homes.

Geraint Hughes, from the North Wales Fire and Rescue service, said "a variety of things" could have caused it.

Firefighters remain at the scene of another fire in nearby Beddgelert.

Mr Hughes, who managed the fire operation on the ground, told BBC Radio Wales the forecast for rain over the coming days was welcome.

"Now the fire is out, we are in the process of finding out what exactly caused the fire.

"The weather conditions over the weekend and a variety of things could be attributable, but we don't have a conclusion yet," he said.