Image copyright Family photo Image caption Gerald Corrigan was struck outside his home

Witnesses from as far afield as London are to be interviewed by police investigating the crossbow shooting of a man on his Anglesey doorstep.

Gerald Corrigan, 74, was left with "horrendous injuries" outside his home in a remote area near South Stack Road in Holyhead.

North Wales Police said their appeal had attracted "a superb response".

The crossbow bolt narrowly missed Mr Corrigan's heart and he is "stable but heavily sedated" in hospital.

Doctors at Royal Stoke University Hospital found the bolt had travelled through his upper body and right arm.

Senior investigating officer, Det Ch Insp Brian Kearney told BBC Radio Wales' Good Morning Wales the force has traced "many of the thousands of visitors" who were staying in Anglesey last weekend.

"We have completed house to house enquiries at four campsites and visited numerous homes and we will continue to do so," he said.

"We have completed the forensic examination of the scene and the fingertip search of the ground has also concluded."

Image caption Investigators were at the house on Saturday

Det Ch Insp Kearney added the force was "satisfied we are doing everything possible to identity the person or persons responsible".