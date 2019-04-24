Cardiff Metropolitan University: Mumps cases reported
Cases of mumps - a contagious viral infection that causes swelling of the glands - have been reported at a Welsh university.
Public Health Wales (PHW) said it had received "a number" of reported cases at Cardiff Metropolitan University.
It comes after 241 suspected and 51 confirmed cases of mumps at two universities in Nottingham.
PHW and Cardiff Met advised students to be aware of symptoms and ensure their vaccinations are up to date.
A university spokeswoman said: "We have been alerted to a number of cases of mumps at the university and have provided information to all students and staff, highlighting symptoms to be aware of.
"We will continue to work closely with Public Health Wales to monitor the situation and to support those affected by the illness."
What are mumps?
- The mumps virus causes painful, swollen glands in the face, neck and jaw, a fever and headache
- Complications can include infection of the brain - encephalitis - and brain covering - meningitis
- It can also cause painful swelling of the testicles in males and ovaries in women
- Just under half of all males who get mumps-related testicular pain and swelling notice some shrinkage of their testicles
- If you have any of these symptoms, you are urged to seek advice from your GP as early as possible
Source: Public Health Wales