Image copyright Family handout Image caption Police are continuing to investigate the death of Sammy-Lee Lodwig

Tributes have been paid to a woman who was murdered in Swansea.

Sammy-Lee Lodwig, 22, died after she was attacked on Carlton Terrace, early on Tuesday.

Her sister Miakala described her as "my little pocket rocket" saying she would "always remain in my heart".

A man, 49, is in custody having been arrested on suspicion of murder with South Wales Police saying it "remains very much an active investigation into the murder of Sammy-Lee".

An appeal was made for people who were in the Carlton Terrace and Mansel Street areas between 20:00 BST Monday and 04:00 Tuesday to come forward.

In a tribute on behalf of the family, her sister said: "I loved my sister more that life itself. She has been taken from me and my family too early.

"She was my little pocket rocket who loved animals, especially her dog Rocky. She will always remain in my heart.

"Words cannot express how I feel at this time, I just want my baby girl back, my shooting star."