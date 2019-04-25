Image copyright Met Office Image caption Parts of south Wales will be hit by winds from 60-70 mph

High winds are set to hit parts of south Wales on Friday as Storm Hannah blows in, the Met Office has said.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for gusts of up to 70mph from 21:00 BST until 15:00 on Saturday.

Road, rail, air and ferry transport services are expected to be disrupted, with coastal areas and sea fronts may be affected by large waves.

The warning comes days after Wales enjoyed its highest ever Easter Sunday temperatures.

Storms are named when there is a risk of medium to high impacts from wind, rain, or snow.

Storm Hannah's predecessor Storm Gareth, caused widespread disruption to several parts of the UK last month.