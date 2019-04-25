River Teifi polluted with 120,000 gallon slurry spill
- 25 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A river has been polluted with 120,000 gallons of slurry after an accidental spill at a farm.
The slurry has spread to the Afon Dyfan, a tributary of the River Teifi, near Cilgerran. The effect of the spillage is being investigated by Natural Resources Wales.
Officials have been told of dead fish spotted nearby.
The farmer reported the spillage immediately and the slurry store has since been secured.