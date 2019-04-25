Image copyright Natural Resources Wales Image caption The pollution spread to the Afon Dyfan, a tributary of the River Teifi

A river has been polluted with 120,000 gallons of slurry after an accidental spill at a farm.

The slurry has spread to the Afon Dyfan, a tributary of the River Teifi, near Cilgerran. The effect of the spillage is being investigated by Natural Resources Wales.

Officials have been told of dead fish spotted nearby.

The farmer reported the spillage immediately and the slurry store has since been secured.