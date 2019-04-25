Image caption Shoe Zone staff in Bangor were threatened during the robbery

A 20-year-old man has appeared in court accused of robbery at a shoe shop in Bangor on Easter Monday.

A number of staff were threatened during the raid on Shoe Zone in the Deiniol Shopping Centre.

The man is charged with robbery and possessing an imitation handgun. He made no application for bail when he appeared in court in Caernarfon.

District judge Gwyn Jones remanded him in custody to appear at Caernarfon Crown Court on 16 May.

The man is also accused of going equipped for burglary with a balaclava at the Spar store in Castle Square, Caernarfon, and the theft of a bicycle.