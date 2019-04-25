Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Shane James, 28, had become "aggressive and angry" when he struck the window at Penrhos Social Club

A man died after severing an artery in his arm when he became angry and punched a window, an inquest heard.

Shane James, 28, had been drinking and struck the window at Penrhos Social Club in Ystradgynlais, Powys, after he became "aggressive and angry".

He was later found in the street in a pool of blood and died hours later in hospital due to blood loss, the inquest was told.

Assistant coroner Rachel Knight recorded a conclusion of misadventure.

Mr James's father Rowland was in the bar and saw what happened.

"I remember his fist sticking out through the other side [of the window] and a huge amount of blood," he said.

'So much blood'

The inquest in Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taff, also heard from passerby John Evans who found Mr James lying on the pavement.

"There was so much blood it had soaked through my trainers and into my socks," he said.

Mr James was taken by ambulance to Morriston Hospital in Swansea but was pronounced dead in the early hours of the next morning on 22 December.

The hearing was told he had punched through the window on a previous occasion and that he suffered anxiety and depression.

He severed an artery in his right elbow and died from hypovolaemic shock due to blood loss and a transection of the right brachial artery, according to pathologist Dr Jason Shannon.

Toxicology reports showed a small amount of cocaine in his blood and 175mg of alcohol. The legal drink drive limit is 80mg.