Police have said that drugs were involved in Carson's death

A 13-year-old boy died after being found "in and out of consciousness, pale and shaking" in a park, a court has heard.

An inquest into the death of Carson Price was opened at Newport Coroner's Court.

Carson, of Hengoed, Caerphilly, is thought to have taken drugs before he was found unconscious in Ystrad Mynach Park on Friday 12 April.

His condition "rapidly deteriorated" in hospital where he later died.

Coroner Geoffrey Ronayne said: "Initial police inquiries have revealed that Carson may have consumed illegal drugs just prior to him becoming unconscious".

A post-mortem examination has been carried out and blood samples retained for toxicological testing.

The inquest heard that one person has been arrested, but that the arrest was "not directly concerning the death of Carson".

Carson's body has been released for a funeral to take place.

The inquest has been adjourned until July.