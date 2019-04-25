Image copyright Reuters Image caption The royal couple are due to visit Caernarfon on 8 May

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due to visit north Wales.

The royal pair, who previously lived on Anglesey after their wedding in 2011, will visit Caernarfon on 8 May.

Prince William and Catherine are set to meet individuals and organisations in the region who are encouraging people to look after their communities and protect the natural environment.

The couple's first port of call will be Caernarfon Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter Base.

Until 2015, search and rescue operated out of RAF Valley on Anglesey, where Prince William worked as an RAF search and rescue pilot between 2010-13.

The Duke and Duchess will view the coastguard's new Sikorsky S92 helicopters and meet members of the search and rescue team, many of whom previously worked alongside Prince William.

The couple will then join a discussion with crewmembers about the mental health challenges that result from working as first responders, and will also meet staff from the Wales Air Ambulance, which operates next door to Caernarfon Search and Rescue.