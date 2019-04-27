Image copyright Geograph/Peter Wasp

Travellers heading to and from south Wales at the weekend have been warned of major travel disruption that could affect thousands of sports supporters.

Roads in central Cardiff will shut on Saturday as 60,000 rugby fans are due at the Judgement Day Welsh derby showpiece at the Principality Stadium.

The main rail line between south Wales and London and England's south coast is shut due to work in the Severn Tunnel.

The A465 Heads of the Valley road is also shut between Gilwern and Brynmawr.

All four Welsh rugby regions will feature in Saturday's Pro14 extravaganza in Cardiff and city centre road closures begin at 13:00 BST, ahead of the first game kick-off at 15:00 BST.

Cardiff city centre road closures begin at 13:00 BST

Image copyright Principality Stadium

Passengers are warned trains around Cardiff will be "busy all day" so Transport for Wales are advising people to travel early.

Rail travellers between Newport and Bristol will also be affected as buses will replace trains over the weekend as engineers upgrade the Severn Tunnel.

So football fans heading to London for Cardiff City's crucial Premier League game with Fulham on Saturday may be affected.

Great Western Railway passengers travelling between south Wales and London are warned journeys will take an hour longer as direct trains will go via Gloucester.

Part of the busy Heads of the Valley route is closed for the weekend in the latest phase of an £800m upgrade of the main Swansea to Midlands road.

Image copyright @A465section2 / Twitter Image caption There is a 27-mile diversion for drivers on the Heads of the Valley this weekend

A five-mile (8km) stretch of the A465 between Abergavenny and Brynmawr is being shut as the road is turned into a dual carriageway.

Drivers will have to use a 27-mile diversion through Abergavenny, Pontypool and Crumlin.

Those works could affect football fans from Hull visiting Swansea City for Saturday's Championship game at the Liberty Stadium.