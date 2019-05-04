Image copyright Newport Wales Marathon Image caption Runners will race past the Newport Transporter Bridge in Sunday's Newport Wales Marathon

Main roads in and around Newport will be shut on Sunday morning as more than 6,000 competitors take part in the second Wales marathon and 10k run.

The A48 Southern Distributor Road is among the routes closed for the 26.2 mile (42 km/h) race that covers parts of Monmouthshire and the Gwent Levels.

Runners from as far as the United States, Asia and Brazil will start the 09:00 BST race on Newport's riverfront.

Businesses claim last year's marathon added £1.1m into the local economy.

The first road closures take affect at 03:00 on Sunday.

Drivers have been warned the Newport city centre road closures could increase traffic on the M4 motorway at the Brynglas Tunnels and affect cricket fans heading to the England v Pakistan T20 game in Cardiff.

Image copyright Newport Wales Marathon Image caption Road closure times for the Newport Wales Marathon on Sunday

Image copyright Newport Wales Marathon Image caption The Newport Wales Marathon is the only full 26.2 mile race in Wales.

Image copyright Newport Wales Marathon Image caption The 6,000 runners will start the event on Newport's riverfront next to the Friars Walk shopping centre

The main A4810 Llanwern link road between Newport and Magor will be shut on Sunday morning as runners head into the Monmouthshire village as part of the route.

Organisers have urged runners to arrive early "as late starters will not be permitted to take part".

The race is one of the UK's flattest and fastest marathons with more than 70% of 2018 finishers claiming a personal best.

Bosses predict the course record of two hours 33 minutes - set by Neath Athletic Club's Nathan Carpenter - will be "smashed".

Runners will munch on 4,500 bananas around the course and each competitor will take about 56,000 steps and burn an estimated 2,600 calories to complete the challenge.