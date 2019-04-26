Image caption Council officers witnessed the "continuous" barking in Amherst Street, Grangetown

Magistrates have overturned fines of almost £3,000 handed to the owners of a dog that kept neighbours awake with its "continuous" barking.

Linda Hill and Jason Badham were prosecuted in their absence at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on 28 March.

Cardiff Council said the case was re-opened after both defendants applied to have their conviction set aside as they had not received the court summons.

They were both given a conditional discharge for three months.

The council previously said it recorded 1,350 barks from the Jack Russell in a 45-minute period - about one bark every two seconds.

Neighbours Sammy Singh and Graham Davies said the "continuous barking" started more than two years ago when Hill and Badham moved into Amherst Street, Grangetown.

The pair, who have since moved away, had initially been fined £1,320 each, with additional fees for victims.

Image caption Neighbours Sammy Singh and Graham Davies said they were impacted by the incessant barking

However, on Thursday, the council said Cardiff magistrates overturned this after the court heard mitigation.

Hill and Badham admitted four offences of failing to comply with an abatement notice relating to noise from their barking dog.

The magistrates gave each a conditional discharge for three months and ordered them to pay a victim surcharge of £20 each.