A 49-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman.

Police were called to Carlton Terrace, Swansea, on Tuesday morning where they found 22-year-old Sammy-Lee Lodwig.

The man will appear at Swansea Magistrates' Court on Monday, South Wales Police said.

Following her death, Sammy-Lee Lodwig's sister Miakala paid tribute to her, saying she would "always remain in my heart".

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the Carlton Terrace and Mansel Street areas between 16:00 BST Monday and 04:00 Tuesday.