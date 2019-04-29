A man has appeared in court following the seizure of a "significant amount" of ecstasy-based drug Donkey Kong.

Michael Iannucci, 20, from Barry appeared before Cardiff Magistrates Court on Saturday charged with possession with intent to supply.

He was also charged with acquisition, use and possession of criminal property and will next appear at Cardiff Crown Court on 24 May.

He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

South Wales Police released a statement regarding the arrest and appealed to parents to speak to their children about the "devastating consequences that drugs can have".

The force added: "If anyone has information about the supply of illegal drugs in South Wales, please contact us by calling 101 or in an emergency, dial 999."

The form of MDMA (ecstasy), known as Donkey Kong pills, is also a line of inquiry by Gwent Police surrounding the death of 13-year-old Carson Price.

Carson, of Hengoed, Caerphilly, is thought to have taken drugs before he was found unconscious in Ystrad Mynach Park on Friday 12 April.

He later died in hospital after his condition "rapidly deteriorated".