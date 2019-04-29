Image copyright Hayley Jenkins Image caption The starfish were detached from the reefs by Storm Hannah's winds

Thousands of starfish have been washed ashore in a "sea of orange" after they were ripped from reefs by Storm Hannah.

Hayley Jenkins, 34, spotted the mass of starfish on a Talacre beach, near her home in Flintshire, on Sunday.

Storm Hannah brought winds of up to 80mph to parts of Wales last week and saw power cuts and major routes affected.

Frankie Hobro, owner of Anglesey Sea Zoo, said it was "alarming" to see that number of starfish dead on the beach.

Ms Jenkins, of Llandudno, said she had "never seen anything" like the thousands of starfish, which were washed up alongside razor shells and clams.

Image copyright Hayley Jenkins Image caption Frankie Hobro said the starfish did not survive for long when they returned to the sea

"You could see in the distance a sea of orange. We walked for about 25 minutes and you could see them for miles," she said.

"Some were dead but others were moving because you could see little tracks to the sea."

Mr Hobro said recent warm weather caused the starfish to spawn early before they were detached from reefs by the storm.

"Storm Hannah really came out of the blue. It caught them by surprise and knocked them off [the reefs].

"They will replace themselves but it's quite alarming to see them all on the beach dead."

Mr Hobro added the starfish did not usually survive for long even when they were returned to the sea.