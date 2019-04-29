Traffic disrupted as horses stray on to M4 in Newport
Traffic was disrupted on the M4 in Newport after horses strayed on to the motorway during rush hour.
Vehicles were forced to slow down as lanes were closed on the westbound carriageway between junctions 23 for Magor Services and 24 at Coldra.
At least five horses wandered on to the M4 about one mile from junction 23A Magor.
They were removed from the motorway at about 16:45 BST, before traffic returned to normal.