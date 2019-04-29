Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Emiliano Sala was in a light aircraft that crashed into the English Channel

Two people have been arrested after a photo purporting to show the post-mortem examination of footballer Emiliano Sala was posted on Twitter.

A woman, 48, of Corsham, Wiltshire, was arrested on suspicion of unauthorised access to computer material and malicious communications.

A man, 62, of Calne, Wiltshire, was arrested on suspicion of unauthorised access to computer material.

Premier League player Sala, 28, died in a plane crash in January.

Wiltshire Police said: "There is no evidence to suggest a break-in at the mortuary, and no evidence to suggest that any staff from the mortuary, or indeed any other council employees, are involved in any wrongdoing."

The force, which has been investigating, said the picture had been shared on Twitter.