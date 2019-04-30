Image copyright Family Photos Image caption Julie Jones, Dennis Riley, Robert Broome and Andrew Jenkins died in the blast

A court hearing is under way to "fix the fine" for two firms which admitted health and safety offences after an oil refinery explosion killed four people.

Dennis Riley, 52, Robert Broome, 48, Andrew Jenkins, 33, and Julie Jones, 54, died in the blast at Pembroke refinery in June 2011.

Families of the victims are listening to proceedings at Swansea Crown Court.

Valero Energy UK Ltd and B&A Contracts admitted health and safety charges in October.

The Honourable Mr Justice Lewis said: "This is going to be a difficult time for everybody touched by that tragedy."

Image copyright Phil Horne Image caption A storage tank exploded at the refinery in June 2011

The judge told the court there had been a lengthy investigation into the cause of the incident which happened after a storage tank exploded.

He said: "The purpose of this court is to fix the fine, according to the law.

"I assure you that I and everybody in this courtroom have in our minds the tragic consequences of what happened on that June night.

"Please don't think that, just because we are focusing on the legal arguments, that any of us have forgotten the tragic consequences of that explosion."

A fifth person also suffered serious injuries.

The hearing, which is expected to last for four days, continues.