Labradoodle Ozzie found himself in the dog house after wolfing down £160 in bank notes and landing his owners with a £130 vet's bill to remove the chewed up money from his belly.

Owners Judith and Neil Wright believe they can reclaim just £80 from the Bank of England.

The bank reimburses damaged money if at least half a bank note can be produced.

"He has been known to eat other items before but never money," said Mrs Wright, 64, from Llandudno.

The Wrights returned home from a shopping trip to find the torn up bank notes scattered all over the kitchen and hallway after the money had been posted through the letterbox in an envelope.

Ozzie was taken to the town's Murphy & Co Veterinary Practice where his stomach was emptied of the cash, a plastic money bag and a circular money clip.

A spokesman said they had never seen a dog eat money before.

The Wrights have vowed to fit a cage to their letterbox to prevent any further problems.

"Thankfully he has made a full recovery," said Mr Wright, 66.