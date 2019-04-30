Image copyright Google Image caption A Coastguard helicopter was drafted in to help with the incidents on the coast

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding two deaths on the coast at Gower on Monday, police have said.

Coastguards and other emergency services were called to Limeslade Beach after a man's body was discovered.

South Wales Police said they were called out due to concerns for the welfare of an elderly man at about 16:45 BST.

A second man's body was also discovered at Port Eynon at 20:45. The coroner has been informed about both the deaths.