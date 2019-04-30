Image copyright Brymbo Developments Ltd Image caption Hundreds of homes have been built but shops and amenities are yet to appear

Plans to build up to 450 homes and a primary school on a former steelworks site have been unveiled.

Brymbo steelworks, near Wrexham, closed in 1990 with the loss of 1,100 jobs.

The Brymbo Park scheme also includes a district centre with shops, a health centre and a restaurant.

The developers have already built more than 550 houses in the area but blamed the national economic downturn for a lack of progress on the promised amenities.

Representatives of Brymbo Development Ltd said they were bringing forward the "final piece of the jigsaw" of their vision for the area.

They said it was "an opportunity to create a sense of place and bring forward the services and facilities that have been long awaited by the local community".

Image copyright Brymbo Developments Ltd Image caption The steelworks as they looked in 1983

The company has previously been criticised by some politicians for creating about 550 homes without the promised offices, shops and school coming to fruition.

It was also denounced after a multi-million pound road linking Brymbo to Tanyfron took longer than expected to be delivered.

Paul Rogers, who represents Brymbo on Wrexham council, gave the plans a cautious welcome.

"I want to see the further regeneration of the steelworks site," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"However, any development must deliver much-needed amenities and infrastructure for the local community."

Developers are inviting people to have their say on the plans before full proposals are submitted to the council at the end of May.