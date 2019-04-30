Image copyright Simon Warren Image caption People living near the blaze are being told to keep their windows closed

A large fire at a metal recycling site has sent huge plumes of black smoke into the sky.

About 30 firefighters are tackling the blaze and police have advised people to avoid the area around Shands Road in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it had closed the road to Ammanford Metal Recycling.

The fire service has sent five engines to the scene and residents have been urged to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it sent a water bowser to help its crews from the Amman Valley, Llandeilo, Tumble, Pontardawe and Ammanford.

Police tweeted that nearby buildings had been evacuated following the callout at about 15:30 BST, although the blaze had since been contained.

Andi Pandi's nursery in Ammanford put a message on Facebook to warn parents that traffic in the area had been affected.

"We are all safe and far enough away from the source of fire and will take instructions from the emergency services if anything changes," it said.