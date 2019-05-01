Wales

Cathays murder probe follows death of woman, 21

  • 1 May 2019
Glynrhondda Street Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to Glynrhondda Street on Tuesday evening

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 21-year-old woman in Cardiff.

They were called to Glynrhondda Street, Cathays, following reports of an incident on Tuesday at 18:10 BST.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, said Det Chief Insp Darren George from South Wales Police.

Police believe the victim to be a local woman, although formal identification has not yet been carried out.

Her family has been informed and they are being supported by specially trained liaison officers.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites