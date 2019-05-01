Image copyright RSPCA Cymru Image caption The RSPCA said its appeal to find the squirrel monkey's owner had been "successful"

A search for a monkey wearing a nappy which bit a person twice at a Cardiff fair has been called off, the RSPCA has said.

The charity said its appeal to find the squirrel monkey's owner had proved "successful".

RSPCA inspector Sophie Daniels had wanted to find out whether people had been encouraged to handle the animal at the fair on 13 April.

A person who was bitten went to hospital for tests.

Ms Daniels previously said the owner would not need a licence to keep the monkey, which was also in a collar and lead.

The RSPCA is "concerned" as to whether there is a "growing problem in Wales of primates, like marmosets, being kept as pets".

The charity is seeking a ban on keeping primates as pets due to their complex needs.