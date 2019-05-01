Image copyright Google Image caption Access to the school has been closed along Llanelian Road

A boy has been airlifted to hospital after a tree fell on him near a secondary school.

Emergency services were called to Old Colwyn, Conwy county, at 08:54 BST Wednesday.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the child had been injured on a path near Ysgol Bryn Elian and T Gwynn Jones School.

An air ambulance has airlifted the boy to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

Ysgol Bryn Elian tweeted an "urgent notice to all parents" warning that its entrance on Llanelian Road had been closed.

"All pupils are to enter and leave the school by the main gate on Windsor Drive," it said.

The Daily Post newspaper reported that school staff were assisting the emergency services at the scene.