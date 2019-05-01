Image copyright Parc Natur Penglais Image caption Visitors to the reserve can enjoy a panoramic view of Aberystwyth

A nature reserve offering "fantastic" views of Aberystwyth is set to expand.

Ceredigion County Council is in talks with Natural Resources Wales to have extra land officially included as part of the Parc Natur Penglais.

Councillor Mark Strong said visitors called it "one of the most beautiful sites" they had seen in Wales.

Cabinet member Alun Williams paid tribute to the volunteers who helped make the 11-hectare (27-acre) reserve a "thriving oasis for wildlife".

The council created the reserve in 1995 from woodland and an old quarry which had once formed part of the Richardes family's Penglais estate,

A decision was taken in 2015 to add extra land between the quarry and Bryn y Mor Road.

A senior councillor said the reserve was a "thriving oasis" for wildlife

Mr Williams, a member of the Parc Natur Penglais support group, said it was "delighted" the council was now seeking local nature reserve (LNR) status for the additional land.

"This brings the extension into line with the rest of the Parc, which was declared an LNR in 1995," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"The declaration will further safeguard the land for the whole community, and visitors, to continue enjoying for many years to come."

He added: "I want to thank in particular the many local volunteers who have worked so hard over the past 24 years to make the parc such a success and a thriving oasis for wildlife on the edge of Aberystwyth."

The reserve has won praise from many quarters, including the UK Urban Ecology Forum, which hailed its "fine display" of bluebells in springtime and "fantastic views" of the town.