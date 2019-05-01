Image copyright Carmarthenshire County Council Image caption Wendy Walters has served Carmarthenshire in a series of senior roles

Carmarthenshire County Council has promoted one of its senior officers to be its new chief executive.

Wendy Walters, director of regeneration and policy, will work alongside Mark James until he retires in June.

He is the longest-serving council chief executive in Wales - 17 years in post.

Council leader Emlyn Dole said Ms Walters would offer "new vigour" and "a tenacity to drive our ambitions, motivate our workforce and deliver for our communities".

Born and raised in Carmarthenshire, Ms Walters has worked in local government for 16 years and in senior management positions across the public, private and voluntary sector for more than 24 years.

She has previously served the council as assistant chief executive and head of economic development.

Councillor Dole said: "We were clear that we wanted a chief officer who would play an integral role in shaping the authority, and strengthening our profile as an ambitious, forward-thinking council that delivers for our residents, businesses and partners."

Ms Walters said she was "honoured and privileged to have been given this opportunity so close to home, family and friends".

"Carmarthenshire County Council is not afraid to be bold and ambitious," she said.

"That is something that will drive me as I work with our dedicated team of officers and members to deliver quality services for our communities and exciting regeneration initiatives."

The council decided in February to cut the chief executive's salary from £175,000 to £145,000, to bring it into line with other Welsh local authorities.