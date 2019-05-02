Aberystwyth residents see double yellow lines painted between cars
Contractors painted double yellow lines on a town centre street - but left gaps where vehicles had been parked.
The strange road markings were painted in South Road in Aberystwyth on Tuesday, much to residents' surprise.
Hotelier John Evans said no prior notice was given that road marking would be taking place and labelled the attempt a "complete farce".
Ceredigion council has been asked to comment.
- Are these the shortest double yellow lines in England?
- Parking warden leaves van on double yellow lines
- Double yellow lines painted on 5ft road
Mr Evans owns Yr Hafod Guest House on the corner of Marine Terrace and South Road.
He said the council had given residents no prior notice the lines would be painted and no bollards had been left out.
"The first thing we knew was white lines appeared on the road," he said.
"Now we know that's where the council wanted the lines to go, but we weren't told it would happen."