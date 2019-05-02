Image copyright Family photo

The family of a woman, 21, whose death sparked a murder investigation, have paid tribute to a "beautiful bubbly girl".

Lauren Griffiths' body was found at a property in the Cathays area of Cardiff on Tuesday evening.

A 22-year-old man from the Wrexham area has been arrested in connection with the incident.

"Lauren was taken from us too soon and leaves a massive hole in all hearts," her family, from Oswestry, said.

Emergency services were called to Ms Griffiths' flat in Glynrhondda Street at around 18:10 BST on 30 April.

The arrested man was known to Ms Griffiths, South Wales Police said, adding detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death at this time.

Image caption Police were called to Glynrhondda Street on Tuesday evening

"Lauren was a beautiful bubbly girl. She loved being part of a large family and was a real people person," her family added.

"Lauren's fun and unique dress sense always made her stand out in a crowd and she was comfortable and confident in her own skin."

Police are appealing for information including from anyone who was in Glynrhondda Street between midday and 18:10 on Tuesday.