Image copyright Geograph/ John Firth Image caption Volunteers will be able to help in the creation of the new path

A new path will make beauty spots along a river more accessible to tourists and residents.

The boardwalk will be created along the River Teifi in Cenarth, Ceredigion using a £125,000 grant.

The cash was given to the local authority by the Welsh Government and work will be carried out over three years with the help of volunteers.

People can find out how they can get involved in the project at an event at Cenarth Falls next week.