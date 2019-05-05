River Teifi boardwalk to be created by Cenarth Falls
- 5 May 2019
A new path will make beauty spots along a river more accessible to tourists and residents.
The boardwalk will be created along the River Teifi in Cenarth, Ceredigion using a £125,000 grant.
The cash was given to the local authority by the Welsh Government and work will be carried out over three years with the help of volunteers.
People can find out how they can get involved in the project at an event at Cenarth Falls next week.