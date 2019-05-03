Woman dies in Abergavenny house fire
- 3 May 2019
A woman has died in a house fire in Monmouthshire.
The blaze started at a property in Croesonen Parc, Abergavenny, at about 11:45 BST on Friday. Two crews sent to tackle the fire recovered a woman's body.
Police and fire crews are investigating the cause of the blaze but it is not thought to be suspicious.
Gwent Police and South Wales Fire officers will carry out inquiries now the fire has been extinguished.