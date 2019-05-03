Image caption Two crews from Abergavenny and Blaenavon tackled the blaze

A woman has died in a house fire in Monmouthshire.

The blaze started at a property in Croesonen Parc, Abergavenny, at about 11:45 BST on Friday. Two crews sent to tackle the fire recovered a woman's body.

Police and fire crews are investigating the cause of the blaze but it is not thought to be suspicious.

Gwent Police and South Wales Fire officers will carry out inquiries now the fire has been extinguished.