Pedestrian dies on main road in Newport
- 4 May 2019
A pedestrian has died following an incident involving a vehicle on a main road in Newport city centre.
Gwent Police were called to the A4042 Usk Way at about 09:45 BST following the accident.
A large section of the road has been closed, with motorists being asked to avoid the area.
Police said an investigation into the death was under way, and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Officers and other emergency services are currently on route to deal with an road traffic collision on Usk Way in Newport. Please avoid this area at this time in order for emergency services to work quickly and safely to restore all routes to order. pic.twitter.com/KqnHzujtPN— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) May 4, 2019
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it sent a rapid response team to the scene.
A number of bus services have been delayed or diverted while investigations continue.