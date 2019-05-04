Police appeal after motorcyclist is 'seriously injured'
- 4 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman has been seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in north Wales.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital following the collision on the A5 near Llangollen about 16:15 BST on 2 May.
The crash, involving a green Kawasaki motorcycle, happened near the B5103 junction.
PC Einion Huws of North Wales Police said they are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.