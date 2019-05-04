Wales

Police appeal after motorcyclist is 'seriously injured'

  • 4 May 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman has been seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in north Wales.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital following the collision on the A5 near Llangollen about 16:15 BST on 2 May.

The crash, involving a green Kawasaki motorcycle, happened near the B5103 junction.

PC Einion Huws of North Wales Police said they are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites