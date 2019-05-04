Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman has been seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in north Wales.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital following the collision on the A5 near Llangollen about 16:15 BST on 2 May.

The crash, involving a green Kawasaki motorcycle, happened near the B5103 junction.

PC Einion Huws of North Wales Police said they are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.