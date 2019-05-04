Image caption The new police powers cover five locations - including Pontypridd town centre

Fears over planned "large-scale disorder" and violence have prompted police to be given stop and search powers in south Wales.

A Section 60 Notice is in place in five locations including Pontypridd town centre, train station, cricket ground, Ynysangharad Park and Barry Sidings.

The notice, which is in effect until 02:00 BST Sunday, includes Mountain Ash town centre, in the Cynon Valley.

It follows planned large-scale violence in Pontypridd on Friday night.

Officers have the power to search any pedestrian or anyone in a vehicle in those areas for offensive weapons and dangerous instruments.

Skip Twitter post by @SWPNorth We have issued a Section 60 Notice following information that a large group of youths may be planning to gather in Pontypridd town centre tonight. For more information follow this link: https://t.co/cFdczsPDst pic.twitter.com/b8ydmtSspK — SW Police North (@SWPNorth) May 4, 2019 Report

South Wales Police said the order was to prevent "serious violence".

"This decision has been taken after information has been provided concerning the possibility of a large number of youths from different valleys congregating in Pontypridd for large scale disorder purposes," a statement read.

"Section 60 is aimed at preventing serious violence, to find dangerous instruments or to apprehend persons carrying weapons.

"There is a real concern that this matter could escalate."

Local councillor Heledd Fychan described the situation as "hugely concerning".