Image caption The boy was pulled out of the water off Great Orme

A 13-year-old boy has died after being pulled out of the sea off the coast of Llandudno.

The coastguard pulled the child from the water at Pigeon's Cove, Great Orme, just after 21:20 GMT on 4 May, following a 999 call at about 20:55.

He was airlifted to hospital in Bangor but has died.

North Wales Police said there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.