Cardiff hit-and-run: Man changing tyre left 'seriously injured'
- 5 May 2019
A man changing a car tyre at the roadside has been left with serious injuries by a hit-and-run driver.
A vehicle struck the individual and failed to stop following the incident in Cardiff on Saturday.
The 46-year-old motorist was hit by a white car on Grand Avenue in the Ely area of the city at about 17:25 BST.
South Wales Police has appealed for any witnesses or dashcam footage of the incident, as they try to identify those responsible.