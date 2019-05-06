Image copyright Google Image caption The incinerator would be situated on Swansea Enterprise Park

Plans for a waste incinerator, opposed by thousands of people, are to be considered by councillors.

The Welsh Government has declined to call in the proposal for Llansamlet in Swansea, and said the local authority should decide.

More than 2,500 objection letters were sent in a public consultation.

But officers have recommended Swansea council's planning committee should approve the scheme when it meets on Tuesday.

Image caption Wayne Bellamy and his family live near the planned site

A campaign group, Llansamlet Residents Against Biffa Incinerator, has been set up amid concerns over air pollution, and its proximity to schools and a nature reserve.

Wayne Bellamy, who lives nearby with his wife and young daughters - one of whom is asthmatic, said he believed the incinerator would be "very bad for people's health".

"The only real escape for people here is to actually move," he said.

"We are in a bit of a basin here where all the pollution comes and stays."

Image caption Concerns about the incinerator's proximity to local schools have been raised

Mr Bellamy also said the plumes would "drop directly" on his house about 150m (500ft) away from the site and on a nearby school.

But councillors will be told in a report by their officials that the location is "acceptable in principle within an established commercial and industrial area".

Waste management firm Biffa also said the incinerator's pollution levels would be below those set by UK air quality standards.

The incinerator, which would replace an unused warehouse on Swansea Enterprise Park, would process 21,000 tonnes of non-hazardous waste that would otherwise go to landfill in Merthyr, according to Biffa.

The company said the incinerator would create about 10 construction jobs, and 15 full-time jobs.

The planning officers' report said the proposals had shown it "would not result in any significant environmental or human health impacts".

Council officials said that despite "significant concerns" about air quality and health, both the local health board and Swansea Council's Pollution Control Division felt it would not have "any significant impacts" on these issues.