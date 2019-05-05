Image copyright Geograph/Jonathan Billinger Image caption Aberdare is one of three town centres under greater police powers

Police in three south Wales town centres have been given extra powers amid concerns of large-scale disorder.

Aberdare, Mountain Ash and Pontypridd town centres are included in a Section 35 order for the Bank Holiday allowing police to disperse large groups.

South Wales Police said the move is to ensure the public's safety and reduce the risk of anti-social behaviour.

It follows threats of planned violence between large groups of youths in Pontypridd on Friday night.

Fears of planned violence prompted officers to be given stop and search powers in five locations on Saturday.

Police said the use of a Section 60 Notice and increased presence in Pontypridd and Mountain Ash prevented any "significant issues".

"We continue to work successfully with our partners and our communities on this issue and will be providing increased patrols in these areas," the force said.

Police are appealing for information about why youths gathered in Pontypridd on Friday night and have asked the public to notify them of any planned further issues this Bank Holiday.